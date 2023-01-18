Tech's future is in smart glasses, Qualcomm CEO says at Davos

ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Smart glasses will replace smartphones just as handsets replaced PCs, Qualcomm chief Cristiano Amon predicted at the World Economic Forum on Jan. 17.   © Reuters
AKITO TANAKA, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | U.S.

DAVOS, Switzerland -- Smart glasses will be the next central information device, Qualcomm's president and CEO told attendees at the World Economic Forum here on Tuesday, calling them the next stage in an evolution that has progressed from personal computers to smartphones.

The next trend is the "merging of physical and digital spaces," Cristiano Amon said, noting that smartphones have the drawback of the limited size of the screen. Smart glasses are the device that his company is "very passionate about," he said.

