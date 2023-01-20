Will China's reopening save the global economy? Davos debates

DAVOS, Switzerland -- China's abrupt reversal of its stringent zero-COVID policy and its implications for the global economy produced a mixture of optimism and caution here as participants at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting weighed in on the outlook.

"The fact that China is opening up and retuning to 4%-plus growth really is a strong positive for the global economy," William Ford, chief executive officer at General Atlantic Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, said in a session on Thursday. "I think it is leading the round of optimism this week."