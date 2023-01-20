Yoon calls for better supply chain with 'mutually trusted' countries

DAVOS, Switzerland -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday called for working toward resilience and stability in the global supply chain with countries that share universal values. But he was careful not to exclude top trading partner China, a key player in the security of the Korean Peninsula.

Yoon spent most of his session at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting here on economic issues, such as the rebuilding of the global supply chain, the transition to greener energy, and the establishment of a digital order.