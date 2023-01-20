ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Davos 2023

Yoon calls for better supply chain with 'mutually trusted' countries

At Davos, South Korean leader walks a fine line in not alienating China

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 19.   © AP
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | South Korea

DAVOS, Switzerland -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday called for working toward resilience and stability in the global supply chain with countries that share universal values. But he was careful not to exclude top trading partner China, a key player in the security of the Korean Peninsula.

Yoon spent most of his session at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting here on economic issues, such as the rebuilding of the global supply chain, the transition to greener energy, and the establishment of a digital order.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close