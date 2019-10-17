Australia’s QIC sells landmark Brisbane property to Shayher

CEBU, Philippines -- Queensland Investment Corp., one of Australia's largest investment managers, is selling Q&A Centre, a landmark mixed-use commercial asset in Brisbane, to property group Shayher Group for 395 million Australian dollars ($266 million).

The sale of Q&A Centre, which has been held by QIC since 1994, is being undertaken by QIC Global Real Estate.

The 3,692 sq. meter property comprises a 24-story tower and a 10-story tower. It is now 79% leased, with prominent tenants such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Citibank, Dimension Data, Secure Parking, JB Hi-Fi, Vodafone and Ramsay Health Care.

QIC Global Real Estate Managing Director Michael O'Brien said the campaign to sell the asset received strong interest from local and offshore bidders. It also followed the sale of Noosa Civic Shopping Centre in Queensland to a private investor for AU$250 million last month.

The buyer, Shayher Group, is a Taiwanese-backed company that expanded to Australia in 2000. It recently emerged as the buyer of the 20-hectare riverside Bulimba Barracks site in inner Brisbane, which the federal government sold for an undisclosed amount.

Backed by Taiwan's Par Jar Group, Shayher's portfolio of retail, commercial and residential investments and developments cover Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria. Its notable developments include Melbourne's heritage-listed Pentridge Prison as well as Brisbane's former Supreme Court.

QIC Property Fund Manager Briar Dowsett said the asset has delivered a "very strong result" for its investors and expects it to be highly sought after in current "buoyant commercial market conditions."

Established in November 1996, QIC Property Fund provides exposure to a high-quality portfolio weighted principally toward dominant retail-led super regional and major regional town centres.

Its parent firm, QIC, is one of the largest institutional investment managers in Australia with AU$80 billion under management. It is a long-term specialist manager in alternatives offering infrastructure, real estate, private capital, liquid strategies and multi-asset investments.

DealStreetAsia is a financial news site based in Singapore focused on corporate investment activity in Southeast Asia and India. Nikkei recently acquired a majority stake in the company.