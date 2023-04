GUANGZHOU -- Chinese automaker BYD is positioning itself to surpass rival Tesla in global sales of fully electric vehicles, in part by scaling up capacity to double its overall sales volume for all types of autos this year.

"Our goal starts at 3 million units," BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu said at an investors conference in Hong Kong late last month. But he added that BYD hoped to double last year's sales volume to reach 3.6 million units. The higher figure includes exports.