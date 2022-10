PARIS -- China's BYD, second only to Tesla in global sales of electric vehicles, has officially moved to ramp up the competition against Western rivals on their home turf in Europe.

BYD announced the launch of three EVs in the European market at Monday's opening of the first Paris Motor Show in four years. By bringing its products and innovation to Europe, the company aims to become the "global leader" in EVs, said Michael Shu, managing director of BYD Europe.