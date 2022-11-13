BYD takes commanding EV patent lead among Chinese rivals

TOKYO -- Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD has taken an overwhelming lead in patent filings for EV technology, the arsenal of innovation fueling the company's emergence as a global player.

Nikkei, with the assistance of Tokyo-based analytics firm Intellectual Property Landscape, analyzed EV patent applications from China's four largest sellers of all-electric vehicles. BYD came out in front with 1,557 applications, nearly double the 870 filings of its closest rival, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.