GUANGZHOU -- Chinese automotive battery giant CATL introduced a battery Wednesday that delivers 400 kilometers on a single charge of 10 minutes, with the new cell to be equipped in more affordable electric vehicle models.

The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery features modified electrode materials and an electrolyte mix that speeds charging while retaining safety. The ShenXing battery is resistant to performance issues even in the cold, said CATL, or Contemporary Amperex Technology.