SHENZHEN, China/TOKYO -- The rise of electric vehicles in China is fueling a shakeout in its auto market, uprooting players lacking the wherewithal to keep pace while the government bolsters a select few companies in its bid to make the country an automotive powerhouse.

The mounting challenges of the Chinese market, with a cooling economy driving a race to the bottom on prices, have been underscored by Mitsubishi Motors' decision to withdraw from Chinese production.