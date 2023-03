BEIJING -- Net profit for Chinese manufacturer CATL jumped 93% last year to 30.7 billion yuan ($4.41 billion) as the world's largest supplier of electric vehicle batteries enjoyed a surge in deliveries that offset headwinds from higher raw material prices.

Revenue for 2022 grew 150% to 328.5 billion yuan, the company formally known as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. reported late Thursday. CATL's mainline automotive battery business drove group earnings.