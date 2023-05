GUANGZHOU -- A feud between two of China's biggest auto manufacturers, Great Wall Motor and BYD, spilled out into the open on Thursday, as the rivals traded barbs over environmental standards amid heightening competition in the world's largest auto market.

Great Wall Motor issued a statement on Thursday claiming BYD's plug-in hybrid models Qin Plus DM-i and Song Plus DM-i may not comply with environmental standards, as they use normal fuel tanks rather than pressurized ones.