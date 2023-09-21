ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Electric cars in China

China gives EV sector billions of yuan in subsidies

Brussels' targeted probe sheds new light on long-standing practices

BYD shows off its Seal model ahead of the 2023 Munich Auto Show on Sept. 4. The Chinese automakers received 1.78 billion yuan in subsidies in the first half of the year.   © Reuters
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- China's generosity to the electric vehicle sector when it comes to handing out subsidies has come under fresh scrutiny since the European commission announced an investigation into the matter. An analysis of listed companies shows that substantial amounts of government money are indeed flowing to the strategically important industry.

Among more than 5,000 mainland Chinese listed companies, five of the top 10 recipients of government grants during the first half of this year were local manufacturers of EVs or the batteries that power them, according to data compiled by Chinese information provider Wind and a survey by Nikkei Asia.

Read Next

Latest On Electric cars in China

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more