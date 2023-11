GUANGZHOU -- Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer BYD is temporarily cutting domestic prices on certain models by as much as 10% or so all month amid growing competition in the key market category.

The markdowns took effect Wednesday and run until Nov. 30. The Frigate 07 plug-in hybrid enjoys the steepest discount, at 18,000 yuan ($2,460). The popular Song Plus sport utility vehicle, available as both an EV and a plug-in hybrid, gets a 5,000 yuan cut.