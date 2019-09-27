China's Evergrande teams with 5 European EV developers

GUANGZHOU -- Real estate conglomerate China Evergrande Group has partnered with five European automotive engineering companies to develop 15 electric vehicle models.

The move goes hand in hand with the EV production centers Evergrande is building in Guangzhou. The group eyes annual capacity of 5 million so-called new-energy vehicles within the next decade.

Evergrande New Energy Automobile Group, a subsidiary, signed contracts with German engineering companies FEV Group, EDAG and IVA Group, as well as Austria's Magna Steyr and AVL. The five develop powertrains and other components on contract for automakers worldwide including Ferrari and Toyota Motor.

By leveraging the design know-how of the European partners, Evergrande looks to elevate its development capabilities and competitive advantage.

The tie-ups follow a string of acquisitions in the industry at home and abroad. In January, Evergrande said it took a controlling stake of National Electric Vehicle Sweden, or NEVS, for $930 million. The group later bought majority stakes in a Chinese automotive battery maker and a domestic parts supplier.

State subsidies helped turn China into the biggest market for electric autos, with 1.25 million new-energy vehicles purchased last year. The government expects that figure to reach 2 million next year and 7 million in 2025.

Yet Beijing is reducing subsidies in order to promote competition among electric-car makers. This move sent sales of new-energy vehicles falling below year-earlier numbers for two straight months through August. The full-fledged entry of U.S. automaker Tesla into the Chinese market also clouds Evergrande's prospects of scaling up its EV operations.