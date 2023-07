SHANGHAI -- China's vehicle sales grew 9.8% to 13.24 million in the first half of 2023, partly driven by a low base in the same period last year, an industry group announced on Tuesday. It left its 3% growth projection for the full year intact.

The growth was artificially high, especially in the second quarter due to the impact of the country's zero-COVID lockdowns last year, and despite the price war launched by automakers earlier this year to gain market share.