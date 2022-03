Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

GUANGZHOU -- Embattled Chinese property company China Evergrande Group's electric vehicle unit has obtained sales approval from authorities for its initial vehicle, Nikkei has learned.

Evergrande Group's Hengchi electric vehicles are displayed during a media day at the Auto Shanghai show on April 19, 2021. © Reuters

First model under Hengchi brand will enter highly competitive domestic market

