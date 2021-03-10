Geely taps Foxconn's playbook to build EVs for other carmakers

BEIJING -- Geely, China's largest private-sector automaker, has taken the first step toward becoming the Foxconn of electric vehicles.

Geely and Foxconn, the Taiwanese Apple assembler, are establishing a 50-50 joint venture that will manufacture whole electric vehicles for clients as well as parts. Just like Foxconn did with iPhones, Geely will pursue an economy of scale through contract manufacturing.

Foxconn brings its expertise in procuring components and ability to produce quality digital products. Geely will provide the auto making know-how.

"The current global automotive industry is undergoing profound changes," Geely CEO Daniel Li said in January. "We must actively embrace change, build alliances, and synergize global resources to create greater value for our end users."

The partnership with Foxconn is part of that vision. Last year, Geely developed a platform that can be adopted across different types of electric vehicles. The platform will lead to cost savings as the operation broadens its scale.

The new venture has already drawn a potential client in EV startup Faraday Future, headquartered in California. Geely plans to provide technology to Faraday, and the Chinese carmaker is considering having the joint venture provide manufacturing services as well.

Geely and Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, believe that there will be a rise in "fabless" EV manufacturers that specialize in design. That would translate to a jump in demand for consignment manufacturing, much like how Apple and Sony contract out production of hardware.

Formally named Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the automaker has achieved growth through external tie-ups. Geely's affiliation with Sweden's Volvo Cars is the most consequential in the Chinese group's profile.

Visitors look at the Polestar 1 at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in October 2020. © Reuters

This integration can be seen at an assembly plant in Chengdu, China, where vehicles under the Swedish EV luxury brand Polestar are produced. The mina building boasts sleek, futuristic architecture.

"This is the plant for the new era," said an executive at the plant.

Polestar, a label acquired through its purchase of Volvo, serves as the strategic brand as Geely competes against rival Tesla.

Polestar was the first to adopt the onboard version of Google's Android OS. The cars come equipped with voice assistance, among other features. Some models use a carbon-fiber body to reduce their weight for better fuel efficiency.

While Polestar is headquartered in Sweden, the manufacturing takes place in China. Volvo handles design and quality management while Geely brings low-cost mass production tech.

Geely bought Volvo from Ford Motor in 2010. A decade later, Volvo doubled annual global sales to 660,000 units. Geely's sales also quadrupled to 1.32 million units.

That Geely was able to tap Volvo's strengths while respecting its management was the secret to their success, said Alan Kang, an analyst at British research firm LMC Automotive.

Geely had announced last year a merger with Volvo, only to walk back those plans last month. The two chose instead to strengthen their alliance while maintaining independence. The two companies are better off maintaining their focus on growth and their capabilities as separate entities, said Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson.

Geely has pursued operational scale through deals like an investment in Malaysian automaker Proton, but groupwide sales have stalled at about 2.1 million units in 2020. Toyota Motor and other top players sell far more than 9 million units within their groups.

Attaining a certain level of scale is necessary since the accumulation of data and partnerships with tech leaders will be important in the realm of next-generation vehicles. That reality has driven Geely to strike cross-industry partnerships, like the one with Foxconn.

Last Tuesday, Geely established a new company with Chinese search giant Baidu, which has been developing autonomous driving technology. The unit, 45% owned by Geely, will embark on developing and producing electric vehicles fully powered by artificial intelligence.

In January, Geely agreed to a wide-ranging tie-up with Tencent Holdings, another major tech company, concerning the digitalization of vehicles.

When Geely was founded in 1986, the company made refrigerators and other appliances. It has only been a little more than two decades since Geely expanded into automobiles.

Li Shufu, the founder and chairman of Geely, is considered close to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who himself served as the Communist Party boss of Zhejiang Province, where the automaker is headquartered. It has been speculated both at home and abroad that Xi's administration has thrown its weight behind Geely.

Since China is not able to catch up with Japan and Western countries in terms of engine tech, the government seeks to take the lead in electric vehicles and other next-gen vehicles. Geely plays a prominent role in that industrial agenda.