ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Electric cars in China

Geely to invest $300m to launch new EV brand Zeekr

'No major impact' from chip shortage yet but supplies already tight

The first Zeekr model will be based on the "Zero Concept" car unveiled last September by Geely's Lynk & Co. unit (Photo provided by Geely Auto).
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- Geely, China's largest private-sector carmaker, on Tuesday announced the launch of a new electric vehicle unit, the latest in a string of recent initiatives that have included forming partnerships with Tencent, Baidu and Foxconn.

Total initial investment in the new China-focused Zeekr unit will be 2 billion yuan ($307 million), with 51% coming from Hong Kong-listed Geely Automobile Holdings and the other 49% from parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Eric Li Shufu, Geely's founder, will be chairman of Zeekr while An Conghui, group president and chairman of Geely Auto, will serve as chief executive.

Zeekr vehicles will be built using the pure electric "Sustainable Experience Architecture" platform Geely unveiled last fall at the Beijing Auto show.

Daniel Li Donghui, chief executive of Zhejiang Geely, said during an online news conference Tuesday that the new company would provide a framework for the group to work with other partners.

"The trend in the auto industry is to cooperate," Li said. "This structure will give us sufficient flexibility in introducing strategic investors."

He added that the wide range of group resources needed in the development of new types of electrified and connected vehicles was also a factor in the formation of Zeekr. "A single company is not large enough," he said.

Planning for the new premium brand started five years ago, An Conghui said, while declining to go into detail about how Zeekr would be different from other EV brands under the Geely umbrella including Lynk & Co., Geometry and Polestar.

More would be revealed next month, An said, adding that Zeekr would have its own supply chain, products, customers and capital structure.

Zeekr will be known in Chinese as "Ji Ke," apparently based on the sound of its English name.

The announcement of the new EV platform unit coincided with a rather dismal annual results announcement Tuesday from Geely Automobile.

Revenue last year slipped 5.4% from a year before to 92.11 billion yuan while net profit declined 32.4% to 5.53 billion yuan. This was the second straight year the two measures fell.

The Chinese automaker is also not immune from the semiconductor shortage shaking the industry. An, who was upbeat on other topics, "There have not been any major impact up until today."

An explained that normal production planning and procurement was usually made about three months in advance, but supply visibility was virtually day-to-day now. "It has reached a stage where it has [virtually] disappeared," he said.

While admitting there had already been some supply impact, he said he wished to "bring down the loss to minimum" while he "dare not guarantee" that the company can escape further effects from the shortages.

"On this, I am not able to give you an affirmative answer," he said.

Asked about the company's plans to list its shares in Shanghai, Geely Auto Chief Executive Gui Shengyu said, "Until this point, we have not received any news from the state institutions which give approval, so it is not convenient for us to make any statement on this."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more