Honda and VW hedge bets on decoupling with China EV plants

SHANGHAI -- Major global automakers are boosting production of electric vehicles in China, hedging against the risk of supply chain disruptions amid bilateral tensions with the U.S.

As the world's largest EV market, with sales estimated to reach 9 million vehicles this year, China is too big to ignore despite the geopolitical risks. At the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition that kicked off Tuesday, companies vied for attention by touting local R&D and new electric models designed for Chinese consumers.