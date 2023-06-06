Musk's China visit reveals dealmaking for Tesla's expansion

NEW YORK/SHANGHAI -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fully launched a charm campaign to persuade Chinese authorities to greenlight plans to expand business in the world's largest electric-vehicle market, despite concerns over excessive competition.

Musk arrived in Beijing on Tuesday of last week, marking his first visit to China in three years. He spent two days in the capital, meeting with senior Chinese officials. Musk visited his company's Gigafactory in Shanghai that Thursday before returning to the U.S.