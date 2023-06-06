ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Electric cars in China

Musk's China visit reveals dealmaking for Tesla's expansion

Tesla CEO seeks to lift output in Shanghai despite official wariness over ruinous competition

Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrived in China last week, marking his first visit to the country in three years.   © Reuters
TAKAFUMI HOTTA and TOMOKO WAKASUGI, Nikkei staff writers | China

NEW YORK/SHANGHAI -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fully launched a charm campaign to persuade Chinese authorities to greenlight plans to expand business in the world's largest electric-vehicle market, despite concerns over excessive competition.

Musk arrived in Beijing on Tuesday of last week, marking his first visit to China in three years. He spent two days in the capital, meeting with senior Chinese officials. Musk visited his company's Gigafactory in Shanghai that Thursday before returning to the U.S.

Read Next

Latest On Electric cars in China

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close