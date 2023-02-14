ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Electric cars in China

Nidec pushes China expansion with new R&D hub for EV motors

Japanese manufacturer seeks to accelerate development by working with customers

Nidec recently built this research and development center in Dalian, China. (Photo by Shin Watanabe)
YUJI OHIRA and SHIN WATANABE, Nikkei staff writers | China

KYOTO, Japan/DALIAN, China -- Japanese motor maker Nidec will begin full operation at a new research and development center in China next month, a move that reflects the company's ambition for growth in the world's largest electric vehicle market.

Located around one hour's drive from the city center of northeastern China's Dalian, the compound also includes production facilities, one of which was completed in June 2021. Construction of the R&D center and a second production facility was just finished. 

Read Next

Latest On Electric cars in China

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close