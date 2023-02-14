Nidec pushes China expansion with new R&D hub for EV motors

KYOTO, Japan/DALIAN, China -- Japanese motor maker Nidec will begin full operation at a new research and development center in China next month, a move that reflects the company's ambition for growth in the world's largest electric vehicle market.

Located around one hour's drive from the city center of northeastern China's Dalian, the compound also includes production facilities, one of which was completed in June 2021. Construction of the R&D center and a second production facility was just finished.