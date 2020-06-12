ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Electric cars in China

Tesla shares close at record high after sales triple in China

Tesla insists Shanghai production stoppage 'normal'

China startup NIO gains $1bn state funding to chase Tesla

Tesla's quiet chip downgrade sparks anger in China

Electric cars in China

Tesla wins green light in China to use cobalt-free batteries

Shift to new technology cuts costs and improves supply stability

A Tesla showroom in Shanghai in May: The electric-car brand is changing what powers its made-in-China cars.   © Reuters
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Tesla has received approval from China to assemble electric cars with batteries that contain an alternative to cobalt, an expensive metal whose production is linked to child labor.

The cobalt-free batteries will be used in the U.S. automaker's Model 3 vehicles, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a notice published Thursday.

Though the document did not name the supplier, the batteries will be made by China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the global industry leader known as CATL, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Cobalt is mostly produced in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a country cited for use of child labor in mines. With few options for diversifying sources, the metal's supply is at a risk of instability.

Instead, Tesla has been turning to lithium iron phosphate batteries, the type authorized by China's industry ministry.

Lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries are known to be low cost and safer, as they are less prone to overheating. But they have lower energy density, necessitating larger sizes for power storage capacity.

LFP batteries normally appear in buses and commercial vehicles, while passenger vehicles use batteries made from a blend of nickel, cobalt and manganese. Tesla's use of LFP batteries in its Model 3 suggests it has been able to raise the performance high enough to make the practical for cars.

Tesla produces electric vehicles for the Chinese market in Shanghai. The American automaker's battery suppliers include Japan's Panasonic and South Korea's LG Chem.

Read Next

Latest On Electric cars in China

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close