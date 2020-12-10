ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Environment

Central Tokyo office tower wins race to 100% green energy

Biomass power tapped to woo picky tenants in Marunouchi business district

The Tekko Building in Tokyo's Marunouchi central business district dates to 1951 and received a major renovation in 2015. (Photo by Yoshihiro Hara)
YOSHIHIRO HARA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- An office building adjacent to Tokyo Station will run entirely on renewable energy starting in January, becoming the first high-rise in the Marunouchi central business district to make the full switch amid Japan's push to cut its carbon footprint.

Tekko Building will use electricity generated at biomass plants run by its power supplier, Eneos Corp., a unit of Eneos Holdings. Eneos operates biomass facilities in cities such as Kawasaki, near Tokyo, and Muroran in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

The shift covers the 26-story office building and a 20-floor annex used for residential and commercial purposes. The complex consumed about 14.7 gigawatt-hours of power in the year ended September.

The building already possesses energy-saving features including the use of waste power from the underground electricity room and LED lighting throughout the structure -- measures incorporated after its 2015 renovation. The upcoming switch to 100% biomass energy is expected to slash carbon dioxide emissions by 8,000 tons a year.

The change likely will increase annual electricity bills by a little more than 10%. But operator Tekko Building Co. has no plan to pass the cost onto its 65 business and retail tenants, including Asset Management One and Nihon M&A Center.

"Businesses are changing the way their employees work and where they work," said Soichiro Masuoka, a senior managing director.

"We've entered an era where they're highly selective about their office space," he said, referring to the accelerating trend of businesses scaling back or eliminating offices. Tekko seeks to differentiate its namesake property from others with a sharper focus on the environment.

None of the skyscrapers crowding the Marunouchi district are thought to be 100% powered by renewable energy. The most environmentally friendly property among Mitsubishi Estate's portfolio of about 30 office buildings in the area is the prestigious Marunouchi Building, at around 60%.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga aims for Japan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close