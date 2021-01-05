ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Environment

China slashes eco-car subsidies 20% as sales rebound

New-energy vehicle market expected to reach 1.8m units in 2021

An Infiniti electric concept car, the Qs Inspiration, is seen during a commercial shoot for a car advertisement in Shanghai.   © Reuters
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China will reduce subsidies for new-energy vehicles by 20% in 2021 following a solid recovery in sales, moving to pull back fiscal support designed for a pandemic-battered market.

The new policy for the program, covering electric cars, plug-in hybrids and fuel cell automobiles, took effect Friday. The subsidies will be reduced by a smaller 10% for commercial vehicles including buses, taxis, ride-sharing vehicles and waste collection trucks.

Sales subsidies for standard electric vehicles with a travel range of 300km to 400km per charge will decline to 13,000 yuan ($2,012) in 2021 from 16,200 yuan in 2020. Buyers of standard plug-in hybrids will get 6,800 yuan instead of 8,500 yuan.

Beijing announced a two-year extension to the subsidy program last March after sales of new-energy vehicles recorded their first year-on-year drop in 2019, a slump deepened by the coronavirus. But sales apparently ended up exceeding year-earlier levels by nearly 10% in 2020, prompting the government to curb support and lighten its fiscal burden.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers estimates sales of new-energy vehicles at 1.3 million units for 2020 and forecasts that they will reach 1.8 million units in 2021.

New-energy vehicles made up about 5% of China's new-auto sales in 2020. A government road map calls for targets of 20% in 2025 and 50% in 2035, when the other half are to be conventional hybrids.

