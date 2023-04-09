Albanese's emissions bill seeks to end Australia's 'climate wars'

MELBOURNE -- Climate change has been political kryptonite for Australian leaders over the past decade, contributing to the downfall of multiple prime ministers on both sides of the aisle. But the passage of a new emissions reduction bill may be the beginning of the end of the resource-rich nation's "climate wars."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's signature climate bill passed parliament on Friday. The legislation will impose carbon emissions limits on 215 of the country's biggest fossil-fuel polluters, requiring them to reduce emissions by 4.9% each year through 2030 or pay to offset them through a carbon credit scheme.