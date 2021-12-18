ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Climate Change

Alibaba flexes digital muscle to cut 1.5 gigatons of carbon

Promising neutrality by 2030, e-commerce giant wants stakeholders to join by 2035

A worker prepares boxes for Alibaba's giant Singles Day internet shopping festival at a Tmall logistics center in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province.   © Reuters
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia chief desk editor | China

NEW YORK -- When a company pledges to reduce its carbon footprint, it starts by cutting emissions from its own buildings and vehicles. It can also opt to use renewable energy rather than purchase coal-generated electricity. For an e-commerce giant like Alibaba Group Holding, it can also team with partners up and down the value chain to, say, reduce excessive packaging and use greener delivery trucks.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more