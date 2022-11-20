ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
COP27

AI weather forecaster sets sights on battered Asia-Pacific

CEO: Machine learning quickly adapts to extreme weather from climate change

People wade through a flooded street following heavy rain in the Philippines in October. The Asia-Pacific region has been hit hard by extreme weather this year.   © Reuters
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Southeast Asia

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- The head of California-based AI weather forecasting startup Atmo has his sights set on the Asia-Pacific region, where everything from typhoons and flooding to heat waves and drought regularly disrupt the lives of millions of people.

In a recent interview on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Atmo CEO Alexander Levy described the Asia-Pacific as an "incredibly strategic area," due to its massive population, vulnerability to extreme weather and "extremely urgent" need to improve forecasting.

