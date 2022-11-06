ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
COP27

COP27 climate change summit kicks off: 5 things to know

Key event begins on Sunday, drawing leaders from around the world

Over 40,000 delegates are registered to attend COP27, including leaders from some of the world's most powerful nations.   © AP
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA and SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writers | Africa

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt/TOKYO -- The world's biggest summit on climate change is kicking off in Egypt on Sunday, with thousands of delegates from around the globe set to tackle a range of pressing environmental issues following a year of heat waves, droughts, typhoons and flooding.

The event comes as scientists warn that rises in the Earth's temperature must be kept well below 2 degrees Celsius -- and preferably under 1.5 degrees -- compared to the 1800s to avoid life-threatening consequences. But a United Nations report in October said that current efforts would lead to warming of as much as 2.6 degrees by the end of the century.

