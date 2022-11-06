COP27 climate change summit kicks off: 5 things to know

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt/TOKYO -- The world's biggest summit on climate change is kicking off in Egypt on Sunday, with thousands of delegates from around the globe set to tackle a range of pressing environmental issues following a year of heat waves, droughts, typhoons and flooding.

The event comes as scientists warn that rises in the Earth's temperature must be kept well below 2 degrees Celsius -- and preferably under 1.5 degrees -- compared to the 1800s to avoid life-threatening consequences. But a United Nations report in October said that current efforts would lead to warming of as much as 2.6 degrees by the end of the century.