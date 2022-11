SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- Negotiators from nearly 200 countries have entered another long night as the COP27 United Nations climate conference, due to end Friday, spills over into the weekend in hopes of reaching a consensus on disaster compensation and emissions reductions.

"I remain committed to bring you this conference to a close tomorrow in an orderly manner," said Egypt COP27 President Sameh Shoukry in a meeting with climate delegation heads on Friday afternoon.