COP27

Five things to know as the clock ticks down at COP27

Delegates rush to reach deal as summit enters last scheduled day on Friday

Governments have been pushing to bridge rifts at the world's largest climate conference, which kicked off just under two weeks ago at the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.   © Reuters
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA and SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writers | Africa

LONDON/SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- Festering divisions over key issues look set to overshadow talks on the last scheduled day of the COP27 climate summit, with negotiations potentially spilling into the weekend if a final agreement cannot be reached on Friday.

Delegates have been pushing to bridge rifts at the world's largest climate conference, which kicked off just under two weeks ago at the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. But many observers say there are still big differences on some topics, stoking the likelihood negotiations will continue into Saturday -- echoing a similar extension at last year's COP in Glasgow, Scotland.

