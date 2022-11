SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt/TOKYO -- The COP27 climate conference finally wrapped up on Sunday after running well beyond its Friday deadline, ending an intense two weeks of debate, negotiations -- and compromise.

An agreement to set up a "loss and damage" fund to support poorer nations ravaged by climate disasters was hailed as historic by many, but a lack of ambition in cutting emissions sparked strong criticism from some delegates at the event in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.