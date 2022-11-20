ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
COP27

Nations agree on COP27 deal with landmark 'loss and damage' fund

Move to support poorer countries ravaged by fallout from climate change

Ministers deliver statements during the closing plenary at the COP27 climate summit.   © Reuters
SAYUMI TAKE and RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA, Nikkei staff writers | Africa

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt/TOKYO -- Nearly 200 countries reached a deal at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday after days of intense negotiations, with delegates thrashing out an agreement that includes plans to set up a "loss and damage" fund to support poorer countries ravaged by the fallout from rising temperatures.

Many greeted the deal as a victory for developing nations, whose demands for compensation from richer countries over the effects of climate change have been center stage at the two-week conference in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

