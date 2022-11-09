Pay for climate change, Pakistan and others tell rich nations

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- Leaders of developing countries unleashed a torrent of criticism against rich industrialized nations over unkept promises on climate action, demanding payments for the resulting economic losses in speeches at the United Nations climate conference on Tuesday.

The world has seen another year of extreme weather, from droughts to heat waves to floods, since last year's climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. Still reeling from catastrophic flooding that cost it an estimated $30 billion-plus, Pakistan made a powerful plea for compensation from the developed world for "loss and damage."