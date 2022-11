SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- Warning that humanity is on a "highway to climate hell," the United Nations chief on Monday pleaded with the world to act before it's too late.

"A window of opportunity remains open, but only a narrow shaft of light remains," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, addressing the U.N. climate summit. "The global climate fight will be won or lost in this crucial decade -- on our watch. One thing is certain: those that give up are sure to lose."