SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- The past eight years were on track to be the warmest on record, a U.N. agency said in a report published on the opening day of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said ambitions to limit global warming to 1.5 C above preindustrial averages are now "barely within reach" as greenhouse gases continue to pour into the atmosphere. It estimated that the global mean temperature in 2022 is around 1.15 C above levels in 1850-1900.