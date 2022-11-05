ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
COP27

Vanuatu says cyclones, rising seas are 'human rights issues'

Climate envoy from small Pacific nation makes remark ahead of COP27

Made up of 80 small islands in the South Pacific, Vanuatu is at the forefront of destructive extreme weather events.   © Getty Images
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Pacific Islands

LONDON -- Devastating cyclones, rising seas and the acidification of the ocean: These and other extreme climate events should be viewed as "human rights issues," a senior politician from the tiny Pacific nation of Vanuatu told Nikkei Asia.

The comment from Vanuatu's special envoy on climate change, Bakoa Kaltongga, comes in the run-up to the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference, commonly known as COP27, which kicks off in Egypt on Sunday. Issues up for discussion at the mammoth gathering include everything from how to cut greenhouse gas emissions to the best way to support developing nations at risk from climate change.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close