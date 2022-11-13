ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
COP27

'Why I'm at COP': Climate summit attendees tell their stories

Huge conference in Egypt drawing thousands of people from around the world

From left to right, Yessie Mosby, Anjali Viswamohanan, Chongrak Thinagul and Jose Cobangbang IV have a wide range of reasons for being at the world's largest climate summit.
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Africa

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- Yessie Mosby's great-great-grandmother's grave was "meters and meters" inland when he was growing up on the island of Masig off the north coast of mainland Australia. But the 39-year-old says it is not there anymore after being washed away by the sea.

Speaking in London when he was on his way to the COP27 climate summit, Mosby recalled how he and his son had gathered up her bones in the wake of the erosion that has devastated the tiny island in the Torres Strait. "Picking up your ancestor's remains off the beach like shells... it affects you. And no children should experience [that]."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close