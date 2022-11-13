'Why I'm at COP': Climate summit attendees tell their stories

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- Yessie Mosby's great-great-grandmother's grave was "meters and meters" inland when he was growing up on the island of Masig off the north coast of mainland Australia. But the 39-year-old says it is not there anymore after being washed away by the sea.

Speaking in London when he was on his way to the COP27 climate summit, Mosby recalled how he and his son had gathered up her bones in the wake of the erosion that has devastated the tiny island in the Torres Strait. "Picking up your ancestor's remains off the beach like shells... it affects you. And no children should experience [that]."