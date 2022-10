THIMPHU -- As more countries set goals to achieve net-zero emissions years from now, the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan already has gone further by becoming carbon negative -- absorbing more carbon than it emits.

Nestled between China and India, Bhutan is home to around 800,000 people across an area a little smaller than Switzerland. Though Bhutan's economy depends heavily on tourism, the country sees its environment as an even greater priority.