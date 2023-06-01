Children in Vietnam, Philippines face high climate risks: report

JAKARTA -- Children in Vietnam, the Philippines and other Asian nations face growing risks from natural disasters resulting from climate change, a UNICEF report found, showing a need to develop infrastructure to minimize the impacts.

According to the report, "Over the Tipping Point," published in May, 204 million children -- 41% of those under age 18 in the East Asia and Pacific region, from Mongolia and China to Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia and the Pacific island nations -- face five or more types of shocks and stresses related to climate change, greater than the global average of 14%.