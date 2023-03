HONG KONG -- China approved the most new coal capacity in eight years in the second half of 2022, a new report says, bucking global trends as authorities pledge to shore up energy security.

Planned new coal capacity grew by 77 gigawatts in the six months through December, pushing China's total preconstruction coal project pipeline to 250 GW, according to climate change think tank E3G. That accounts for 72% of global preconstruction projects.