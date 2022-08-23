ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China has 340 reactors' worth of solar cell plants in the pipeline

Global decarbonization push sets stage for aggressive investments

Chinese solar panel manufactures are rushing to expand production capacity.   © Reuters
NORIYUKI DOI, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- Chinese solar panel manufacturers are building or planning new production facilities that will add combined annual output capacity equivalent to 340 nuclear reactors, buoyed by strong global demand and new mass-production technology. 

"We'll double our shipments every year," said Tang Jun, president of Changzhou EGing Photovoltaic Technology. Last year, the midsized player delivered 2.6 gigawatts' worth of solar panels, with the figure expected to rise to 5 GW this year and 10 GW in 2023.

