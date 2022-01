Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

OSAKA -- Japanese air-conditioning giant Daikin Industries will soon start selling to overland shippers refrigerated containers using technology that reduces fuel consumption 20%.

Daikin's cold-storage containers will use inverters to save on fuel consumption and carbon emissions. (Photo courtesy of Daikin)

