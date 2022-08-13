Green transition bonds surge in Japan, with $2bn issued this year

TOKYO -- Japanese companies have issued 285 billion yen ($2.12 billion) worth of transition bonds this year through July -- 14 times more than in all of 2021 -- as they tap a growing interest among investors in environmental, social and governance factors.

Transition bonds are issued by steelmakers, oil companies and other businesses that cannot achieve net-zero emissions quickly, helping them fund efforts to reduce their carbon footprints. Issuers must present specific emissions targets and decarbonization strategies to buyers.