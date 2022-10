TOKYO -- India's plans to provide tap water to every home in rural communities have opened up an opportunity for Fuji Electric to vastly expand sales of its inverters, a key component in building a network of solar-powered water pumps.

Seeking to deliver on its promise by 2024 with minimum environmental impact, New Delhi plans to tap renewable energy, such as solar, to power the pumps. These pumps are also cheaper to operate than diesel-powered types.