JAKARTA -- Indonesia believes it has found a way to speed up plans to decarbonize its economy -- having state-owned enterprises employ an innovative financing scheme that the Asian Development Bank is touting as a model for much of Southeast Asia.

The region's largest economy is a major coal producer but aspires to reduce its reliance on the resource as it strives to reach President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2060.