Climate Change

Indonesian oil company Pertamina ramps up carbon capture efforts

Country seeks to become Asian hub for storage as it pushes net-zero goal

Once a member of OPEC, Indonesia became a net oil importer in 2008.   © Reuters
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia -- Indonesian state oil and gas company Pertamina is accelerating moves to develop its capability for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology via multiple new tie-ups with companies ranging from ExxonMobil to Air Liquide of France and Japanese trading house Mitsui.

CCUS technologies are currently seen as a crucial part of decarbonization efforts in the oil and gas sector worldwide. The number of CCUS projects in the pipeline has risen significantly in the past few years, led by North America and Europe.

