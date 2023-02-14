ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Climate Change

Itochu to supply renewable energy to Amazon in Japan, Meta in U.S.

Japan trading house sees chance as tech giants rush to decarbonize data centers

Itochu hopes to tap into the energy market for tech giants like Amazon and Meta, who consume vast amounts of electricity. (Source photos by AP)
TAKEHIRO HASEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Itochu will build renewable energy supply networks in Japan and the U.S. for technology giants such as Amazon.com and Meta, who consume large amounts of electricity in data centers and other facilities, Nikkei has learned.

According to sources, Clean Energy Connect (CEC), a solar power company in the Itochu group, has signed a 20-year contract to sell renewable energy to Amazon. Using a "corporate power purchase agreement (PPA)" scheme, Amazon will purchase power at a fixed price over a long period in exchange for Itochu bearing the investment in the power plant.

