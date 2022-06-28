J-Power shareholders snub green plans from asset managers

TOKYO -- Shareholders in Japan's largest coal-power operator on Tuesday voted down proposals from three top global asset managers for clearer environmental goals at the company, dealing a blow to a growing wave of prominent investors pushing industry to take more action on climate change.

The move comes after Electric Power Development, commonly known as J-Power, urged shareholders to block climate-related plans that U.K.-based Man Group, France's Amundi and HSBC Asset Management proposed in May, saying the proposals would hinder operations.

It was the first time for an institutional investor group to engage in a company's decarbonization strategy in Japan, according to the investors. Most such proposals in the nation come from climate campaign groups.

J-Power's current climate targets center on cutting 40% of the company's carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and making its power generation business carbon-neutral by 2050. It hopes to reach these goals by expanding its use of CO2-free power sources including renewable and nuclear energy while also developing technologies that use clean fuels like ammonia and hydrogen.

But the investor group says J-Power's goals fall short of targets required by the 2015 Paris Agreement, which is pushing to limit global average temperature increases to well below 2 C -- though ideally 1.5 C -- compared with temperatures from the preindustrial age.

The investors also argue that J-Power's current goals fail to take into account emissions from its growing operations abroad. The group also raised concerns about the feasibility and cost of the company's plan to promote the use of hydrogen as a way of decarbonizing its power output.

According to preliminary results announced by the company after its annual general meeting on Tuesday, 26% of shareholders supported a proposal to set "credible targets" for cutting emissions, disclose those plans and report annually on their progress.

Subsequent proposals received 18% and 19% support; they called for disclosures and reports on how the company's capital spending and executive pay policies reflect its environmental targets.

A representative of the investor group appealed to shareholders at the meeting, saying J-Power's current strategies "were exposed to a significant financial risk," adding that the group's proposals took "a principle-based approach and respected the discretion of the board."

J-Power Director Hitoshi Kanno said the company "believed coal is essential" as an economic and stable resource for generating energy in resource-poor Japan, and that it would work on reducing the negative impact of using it.

Shareholder action gained momentum in Japan in 2020, when the first climate-related proposal was filed against Mizuho Bank by a climate NGO. The move triggered all three of the country's megabanks to divest from financing in future fossil fuel projects.