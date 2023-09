TOKYO -- Japan will hold talks with Malaysia on storing Japanese power plant and industrial emissions of carbon dioxide in the Southeast Asian nation, with an aim of sending the first shipment in 2028, Nikkei has learned.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister for economy, trade and industry, is expected to meet with senior executives from Malaysia's state-run energy group Petronas during a series of Japanese-hosted conferences on decarbonization starting Monday.