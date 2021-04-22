Japan and US boost targets for carbon emission cuts by 2030

TOKYO -- Japan and the U.S. announced plans to cut midterm carbon emissions targets ahead a virtual climate summit led by President Joe Biden later Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga laid out a 2030 target of cutting Japan's emissions by 46% from the country's 2013 level at a U.S.-led virtual climate summit on Thursday.

Suga said the "ambitious" target was "consistent" with Japan's objective of going carbon neutral by 2050.

The new goal is loftier than Japan's original target of a 26% reduction from 2013, when emissions were at their highest. The nation is striving to keep pace with the U.S. and Europe in moving toward a global goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, and intends to accelerate a push into renewable energy.

Later Thursday, the U.S. announced a target of a 50%-52% cut from its 2005 level over the same period. Other leaders attending the summit are expected to announce new 2030 lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Japan, like the U.S., has fallen behind Europe when it comes to lowering emissions. The European Union logged a 22.5% reduction between 1990 and 2018, compared with just 2.5% for Japan.

The EU targets a 55% cut from 1990 levels by 2030, while the U.K. enacted legislation Tuesday aiming for a 78% reduction over the same period. Japan's current goal is a 26% reduction by fiscal 2030 compared with its fiscal 2013 peak.

A goal of "around 50% of 2013 levels keeps Japan on [the] net-zero trajectory by 2050," U.K. politician Alok Sharma, president of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, told Nikkei this week. The event, also known as COP26, is scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden looks to make Washington a global leader on the issue, in a complete turnaround from the approach taken by predecessor Donald Trump. Biden signed an executive order on the first day of his presidency to return the U.S. to the Paris climate accord and announced the upcoming summit shortly thereafter.

Washington's previous goal was to cut greenhouse gas emissions between 26% and 28% compared with 2005 levels by 2025.

Biden and Suga agreed during their meeting Friday to launch a bilateral climate partnership to achieve the goals of the Paris accord and interim 2030 targets as well as develop clean-energy technology and promote decarbonization in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also will be attending the summit. Russia plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030 from 1990, according to its proposal to the U.N. It likely hopes to improve its deteriorating ties with the U.S. through cooperation on climate change.

Meanwhile, China aims for its carbon emissions to peak at or before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. China and the U.S. agreed in a joint statement on Saturday to work together to combat climate change. It was issued during a trip by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry to Shanghai.

As the world's top two emitters, China and the U.S. together account for more than 40% of global emissions. The climate has also emerged as one of the few topics where both sides are receptive to dialogue amid mounting bilateral tensions.

Separately, India has proposed to decrease its emissions intensity per gross domestic product by 33% to 35% by 2030 from 2005 levels. The country has faced growing pressure from the international community to curb its emissions, which have surged with its economic growth.

Countries around the world are scrambling to fight climate change in response to the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere more than doubling in the last 50 years.

Increasing the share of energy generated by renewable sources like wind will be essential to achieving global climate goals.

Carbon emissions have skyrocketed worldwide since the 1970s due to the increased use of coal and petroleum, and currently outpace the amount that plants and the ocean can absorb. This means that atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases are only expected to rise.

By country, China is the world's largest total emitter of greenhouse gases, followed by the U.S. and India. But the U.S. tops the list per capita. Cooperation between these countries, as well as the European Union and emerging economies, will be key to effective international negotiations on emission curbs.

Electricity production and heating are now responsible for over 40% of global emissions. Increasing the share of renewable energy like solar and wind power and reducing the use of carbon-intensive coal will be key to shrinking the sector's carbon footprint.

The transportation sector, which is the next largest greenhouse gas emitter, is also starting to shift from gasoline-fueled vehicles to electric alternatives.

Researchers at the U.N. and other institutions have warned that the world must reduce carbon emissions by a significant amount by 2030 to limit climate change, regardless of whether it can achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The U.N. and the EU are urging the rest of the international community to set more ambitious goals for 2030 to prevent irreversible damage.